Independence Day 2020 Messages and Images: August 15 marks the celebration of Indian Independence Day. It will be the 74th year of the country since claiming freedom from the clutches of British Raj. India got its independence on 15th August, 1947 and this festival is a day of immense pride for one and all. There is a ceremonial parade which takes place in the national capital and watching it with pride is one of the best memories of this significant day in history. People also exchange patriotic quotes and messages, Happy Independence Day 2020 wishes and greetings in English, Hindi, or any other language with everyone. Happy Independence Day SMS, GIFs, 74th Independence Day 2020 WhatsApp stickers are forwarded to everyone to communicate pride and honour of this festive day. If you too are looking for Independence Day messages, greetings, images and quotes to send to your friends and family then we have a beautiful collection of the same. Happy Independence Day 2020 Greetings: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Image Messages, SMSes, Patriotic Quotes And Thoughts on India's Freedom to Share on 15th August.

Independence Day is celebrated with great enthusiasm in all educational and corporate sectors. Certain programmes are organised to mark the day. To mark this festive day we have curated few patriotic messages to wish your friends and family Happy Independence Day. You can download these Happy Independence Day 2020 messages and Indian Independence Day images and HD wallpapers send them to your friends, family or share with everyone on social media. Given below are some of the best messages, greetings, GIF images, quotes to share on WhatsApp or Facebook. Independence Day Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Independence Day 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings.

Happy Independence Day Messages

Happy Independence Day (File Image)

Message reads: Trailing the colours of the national flag... Orange, White and Green... let’s stand together for unity, prosperity and peace. Happy Independence Day 2020.

Happy Independence Day (File Image)

Message reads: May the Indian tricolor Always fly high…Sending you Warm wishes on the grand occasion of Independence Day 2020!

Happy Independence Day (File Image)

Message reads: On this special day here's wishing our dreams of a new tomorrow come true! May your Independence Day day be filled with patriotic spirit! Happy Independence Day 2020!

Happy Independence Day (File Image)

Message reads: Feel the pride of being the part of such a glorious nation. Here's sending my warm patriotic wishes to make this day truly memorable. Happy Independence Day 2020!

Watch Video of Independence Day Greetings:

Independence Day GIFs

Independence Day WhatsApp Stickers

Whatsapp has made it easier to convey your greetings with the feature of animated images and stickers. And every festive occasion you can find special sticker packs created to pass on the greetings of the day. So you too can download special Independence Day stickers from the Play Store and send your wishes via the messaging application. The stickers are another way of sending messages with just a click of a button. HERE is the download link.

We hope the above collection of Independence Day messages, images and greetings help you to send wishes full of patriotism and pride about the nation. Pass on these Independence Day messages and celebrate the diversity the nation has to offer. We at Latestly, wish you a Happy Independence Day 2018!

