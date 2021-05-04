Today, in things that inspire joy amid a pandemic, - A baby elephant trapped in a well in a village in Jharkhand was safely rescued by the forest department. After eight hours, the trapped elephant trudged its way to safer grounds, with a little help from the forest department, whose concerted effort led to a successful rescue mission. The villagers alerted the forest department, who tore down a vertical section of the well and paved a safe passage for the dumbo to escape. Cute And Funny Videos of Baby Elephants Will Make You Love These Tuskers Even More!

"An elephant calf was fell into the well near my village in Jharkhand and after 8 hours of rescue operation by the forest department, the calf has been rescued. Hats off all official and staff," Shashikant Verma, a government official tweeted.

Best Thing You Came Across on the Internet Today

@ParveenKaswan ,@SudhaRamenIFS ,@AwanishSharan ,@susantananda3 ,@ipskabra @ipsvijrk An elephant calf was fell into the well near my village in Jharkhand and after 8 hours of rescue operation by forest department the calf has been rescued. Hats off all official and staff. pic.twitter.com/0aY7UtctLc — Shashikant verma (@Shashik48976916) May 3, 2021

Here's a Bunch of Pics of Baby Elephant Struggling to Get Out of The Well

And Ultimately The Video of Rescued Baby Elephant Out of The Well

Ek chhota haathi jhum ke Chala🙏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/5mC6vB4tDC — Shashikant verma (@Shashik48976916) May 4, 2021

"Such a heartwarming picture. This elephant calf fell in an open well in a village in Jharkhand. After 8 hours of rescue operation by the forest department, the calf has been rescued" Praveen Kasvan replied to the post.

IFS Officer Praveen Kasvan Too Took to Twitter to Share The Happy News

Such a heard warming picture. This elephant calf fell in an open well in a village in Jharkhand. After 8 hours of rescue operation by forest department the calf has been rescued. @Shashik48976916 pic.twitter.com/X0mLaa3x55 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 4, 2021

Folks around the Twittersphere appreciated the efforts of the forest department.

Excellent work. I never think we as Indians are upto all this kindness. I know I sound terrible. Apologies. But this is just too good to see. He's so adorable. Very proud of the team which rescued & cared so much . — seema'unlimited (@seemarkmenon) May 4, 2021

Here's Another Tweet From a Joyous Netizen

sir honestly your tweets r the only helping keep some sanity in this insane times. keep tweeting 🙏🙏 — santosh salvi (@suntoshsalvi) May 4, 2021

In times of crisis, news about a rescued baby elephant will always manage to warm the cockles of the heart. Because right now the world is dark enough. Posts like these are not going to change your life but they might change your day, and there are times when that's the greatest gift.

