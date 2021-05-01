An adorable video of a baby elephant playing all by himself in a forest shared by Susanta Nanda IFS on Twitter has gone viral on social media. Along with the video, Susanta Nanda also shared an important social distancing message. He wrote: "Stay aloof, Play aloud & alone (Break the chain of CORONA)".

Video of Little Baby Elephant Playing on His Own. Watch Video:

Stay aloof, Play aloud & alone💕 (Break the chain of CORONA) pic.twitter.com/jikOqxqQR8 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 29, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)