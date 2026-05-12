Hong Kong: Pair in 60s Sentenced to 80 Hours of Community Service for Having S*x at Cheung Chau Public Pier

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A man and a woman were sentenced to community service by an Eastern Court magistrate in China's Hong Kong on Tuesday, May 12, following a public decency incident at an outlying island pier last year. Saleswoman Ma Lai-hing, 62, and sailor Ng Tau-ming, 63, had previously pleaded guilty to one count each of outraging public decency at the Cheung Chau Public Pier on October 29, 2025. The two were accused of having s*x at the pier.

Court Ruling and Sentencing

Magistrate Kestrel Lam Tsz-hong sentenced both defendants to 80 hours of unpaid community work, following the recommendations of a probation officer. In delivering the sentence, Magistrate Lam noted that the probation officer had provided positive comments regarding the defendants' conduct. Hong Kong Domestic Workers Day Off Trends Online As Viral Video Shows Labourers Living Out of Cardboard Boxes in Public Spaces.

The magistrate also addressed Ng's criminal history, stating that while he had previous brushes with the law, those convictions were different in nature from the current offence and did not warrant a more severe custodial sentence.

The Alleged Incident and Investigation

The case came to light after four videos depicting the pair performing s*xual acts at the pier were circulated across various WhatsApp channels. The court heard that the acts occurred during the afternoon while Ma was sitting on a bench. Following their arrest, Ma and Ng admitted to the acts but informed police they were intoxicated at the time.

Ma, who chose to represent herself during Tuesday's proceedings, expressed remorse for her actions. "I know I was wrong this time. I will not do anything illegal again,” she told the court, promising to "turn a new leaf". Under Hong Kong common law, outraging public decency is a serious offence. When handled as a single charge within a magistrate's court, the offence carries a maximum penalty of up to two years' imprisonment. OFW Viral Video: Footage Capturing Assault of Pinay Worker by Employer in Hong Kong Resurfaces.

In this instance, the court opted for community service orders, emphasising rehabilitation and a contribution to the public interest over incarceration.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (South China Morning Post), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2026 09:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).