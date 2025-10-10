A viral photo showing pan or gutkha stains on the side railing of the newly inaugurated Mumbai Metro Line 3, or Aqua Line, has outraged netizens. The photo, posted by journalist Richa Pinto, has sparked a renewed discussion about civic duties. "Civic sense: 0/10 We build world-class metros, then treat them like street corners. C’mon you can do better Mumbai," Pinto wrote while sharing the photo. "Really sad part , mam … we lack civic sense," one user said. Another said, "Than we compare them with foreign countries .. it’s us who need to get the things right first, learn how to take care of public properties." The Aqua Line, built for INR 37,270 crore, became operational on Thursday, October 9, after inauguration on October 8. Mumbai Metro 3: No Mobile Signal on Aqua Line, Commuters Struggle with Online Ticketing on Day 1.

Mumbai Metro Line 3 Marred by Gutkha Stains Just Days After Inauguration

Civic sense: 0/10 We build world-class metros, then treat them like street corners. C’mon you can do better Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/6wRFnTS8zf — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) October 10, 2025

'Sad'

Really sad part , mam … we lack civic sense — vishal vora (@vishalvora16) October 10, 2025

It's High Time Now!

Than we compare them with foreign countries .. it’s us who need to get the things right first, learn how to take care of public properties. — Weatherman Sumit 🇮🇳 (@WeathermanSumit) October 10, 2025

Exactly!

This is on day 1 already? — FIN TRACKER 📈 (@SlayerSystem) October 10, 2025

