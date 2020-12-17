Imagine going LIVE with something XXX accidentally featuring in it. Well, something like that happened Lauren Faulkner who was showing her haircare routine to her 47.8k followers on Instagram stories, the social media star thought she was giving her 47,000 followers an insight into her haircare routine. But instead, Lauren ended up giving her fans A LOT more than they were bargaining for when she accidentally left a sex toy on full display in the background. Earlier this year, the Scottish influencer was talking through the sulphate-free hair products she uses to treat her bleached blonde locks.

After discussing each of them in detail, Lauren then filmed herself in the mirror to demonstrate how well they had worked on her hair. But it was only when she saw her reflection that the Instagram star realised that her sex toy was on full display behind her. Although she quickly deleted the clips, Lauren then confessed to the hilarious oversight in another set of Instagram stories.

Unable to contain her giggles, she said: "Guys I just want to apologise if you're watching my Insta stories and you thought, 'oh that video got cut short, why did she not explain that thing to me?'"

She added that she had to delete some of her videos, because she hadn't seen what was in the background. She added: "And I'm watching these videos like, 'ha ha it looks like there's a d**k in the background' - it was. "It was just left in here to dry because we gave it a clean the other day."

