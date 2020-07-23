New Delhi, July 23: Around five months after the historic Supreme Court order, the Indian government has issued the formal sanction for grant of Permanent Commission to women officers in the Indian Army. An official statement issued by the armed forces confirmed that women are now eligible for permanent commissioning in all ten streams of the Army.

"Government has issued formal sanction letter for grant of Permanent Commission to women officers in Indian Army, paving the way for empowering women officers to shoulder larger roles in the organisation," the Indian Army spokesperson said. Permanent Commission to Women in Army: Supreme Court Grants Centre 1 Month to Comply With February Verdict.

With the government now issuing the formal sanction, the women officers recruited through SSC will be granted Permanent Commission in the respective streams by a Selection Board.

"Their Selection Board will be scheduled as soon as all affected SSC women officers exercise their option and complete requisite documentation," the official statement read.

"The order issued by the government specifies grant of Permanent Commission to Short Service Commissioned women officers in all ten streams of Indian Army in addition to the existing streams of Judge and Advocate General (JAG) and Army Educational Corps (AEC)," it further added.

Till the hurdle was cleared by the apex court in February this year, women officers were eligible for postings only under the Short Service Commission (SSC). Their tenure would last from 10 to 14 years, unlike their men counterparts who could serve till the age of retirement.

The top court had also struck down the norm which prevented women officers' deployment in command posts. The rule which made female personnel of armed forces ineligible was found to be constitutionally untenable, as it was the Right to Equality guaranteed under Article 14 of the Indian Constitution.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 23, 2020 03:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).