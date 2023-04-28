An innovative yet very literal ‘Save The Date’ wedding invitation is amusing people on the internet. A woman shared a picture of a plate with the word ‘Sev’ written out of sev snacks and a date placed underneath. The literal phrase out there is going viral. Netizens have also shared some witty replies in the comment section. Pharmacist's Creative Wedding Invitation Card That Resembles Back of a Box of Tablets Grabs Netizens' Attention; See Viral Tweet.

Innovative ‘Save The Date’ Invitation Surfaces Online

If this isn't your wedding invite, we cannot be friends. pic.twitter.com/EzThkS0me8 — Vaidehi Murthy (@ButVai) April 26, 2023

Invitation Draws Witty Responses From Netizens

Your marriage stands nullified @vishkrish . Pls get married again and invitation should be in this order — Baibhav Mishra (@mishra_baibhav) April 26, 2023

'Save' Poori

A friend had ordered sev poori, and when it arrived, the plate was filled with sev and only a small poori on the top. My friends asked, "why only one poori" to which the reply was, "you said sev poori didn't you. So they saved it for other customers." — Suresh (@Raaga_Suresh) April 26, 2023

Simple, Yet Genius!

