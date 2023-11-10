Chennai, November 10: The Tamil Nadu police recently arrested a murder accused who was on the run for the past eight years. The Cuddalore district police on Wednesday, November 8, arrested the murder accused after nearly eight years of being in hiding. The accused has been identified as K Ganesh (38), a resident of Devanampattinam. Police officials arrested the accused after getting a clue about him from a wedding invitation.

According to a report in the Times of India, K Ganesh was missing for the past eight years. The police learned about him being alive when they got a clue about him from the wedding invitation of one of his relatives. Earlier, his relatives had told cops that he was not traceable and had even expressed the possibility of him being dead. Chennai Shocker: Youth Demands Sex From Aunt, Kills Her by Banging Her Head on Wall Over Refusal.

Murder Accused's Name on Wedding Invitation

However, the police got a lead when the wedding invitation of one of his relatives mentioned his name. The wedding invitation reportedly requested relatives and friends to attend the wedding. A police officer said that usually, wedding invitations include names of deceased family members with the prefix "late". However, Ganesh's name was mentioned prominently in this case without any such suffix.

After getting their hands on the wedding invitation, the police started to track the mobile phones of his family members, which gave them a significant clue to trace his location. A special team of the Cuddalore district police found that the accused had married a woman from Bhuvanagiri in the district. Following this, cops tracked phone calls of Ganesh's brother and brother-in-law. Chennai: Gang of Women Thieves Steals Sarees Worth Rs 7 Lakh From Besant Nagar, Parcels Stolen Items Back to Cops Fearing Arrest.

Accused Settled in Andhra Pradesh

They learned that Ganesh had settled in Andhra Pradesh's Nagari with his wife and two children. Acting on the clue, the police laid a trap and arrested the accused from Nagari. Later, he was produced before Cuddalore principal district judge S Jawahar, who remanded him to judicial custody. The court then posted the case's hearing to November 22.

The judge of the Cuddalore court appreciated the police for nabbing the accused and even asked the SP to honour the team with an award. The accused had reportedly hacked Arularasu, a mess owner, to death in 2014 over the previous enmity. A year later, he got bail, and since then, he was on the run.

