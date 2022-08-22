A pharmacist's wedding invitation card is going viral for its extremely unique idea. The card that looks like a backside of a strip of tablets contains details of the bride and groom in place of the usual warning and ingredient list. The viral picture of the card identified the bride and groom as Ezhilarasan and Vasanthakumari, respectively who are set to tie the knot on September 5. "All friends and relatives don't miss my wedding function," read the warning section! Viral Wedding Card Invite With 'Vote for Congress' Message From Haryana Is Real and Not a HOAX!

Internet Is Highly Impressed!

A pharmacist’s wedding invitation! People have become so innovative these days…. pic.twitter.com/VrrlMCZut9 — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) August 20, 2022

