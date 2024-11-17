Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's upcoming wedding has become one of the most anticipated events of the year, despite the couple keeping their relationship relatively private. The duo, who got engaged in August, have been in the news lately following a viral Reddit claim made by an astrologer. The astrologer controversially predicted that their marriage would be ‘doomed’, sparking rumours that Chaitanya’s family has advised him to reconsider his plans to marry Sobhita. Amidst these swirling speculations, the wedding invite of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala has leaked online, revealing the rumoured date of their nuptials. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding: Amala Akkineni Responds With Cryptic Post Amid Viral Rumours of Family Doubts Over the Couple’s Union.

Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala’s Wedding Date

It has long been speculated that Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala would tie the knot in December. The leaked wedding invite now reportedly confirms the date of December 4, 2024, fueling further excitement among their fans. However, while the date appears to match earlier rumours, it remains uncertain whether the leaked invite is authentic or a digitally altered image. Interestingly, the invite does not mention the venue, but speculations suggest the wedding may take place at Hyderabad's Annapurna Studios. Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding: Akkineni Family Worried About Son's Second Marriage? New Astrologer Predicts ‘Doomed’ Union, Claims Viral Reddit Post.

Leaked Wedding Invitation of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala

Naga Chaitanya’s Past Marriage

This wedding will mark Naga Chaitanya’s second marriage. He was previously married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The two began dating in 2010 after their collaboration in the film Ye Maaya Chesave. They tied the knot in a grand ceremony in Goa in October 2017, adhering to both Hindu and Christian traditions. However, after much speculation and an amicable split, the couple announced their divorce in October 2021.

