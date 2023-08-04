Happy International Beer Day 2023. The only thing better than having a pint of chilled beer on a warm day is a hilarious beer meme to go with it. The world celebrates International Beer Day every year on the first Friday in August. This year that day occurs on August 5. Before we get to the funny memes and jokes related to beer, a little about the history and background of International Beer Day 2023. In Santa Cruz, California, Jesse Avshalomov established the day in 2007. Let's Spill Some Funny Beer Puns Guilt-Free.

International Beer Day is observed every year and sees people drinking beer with friends and paying tribute to those who labour in the making and serving of beer to commemorate life and to unite people from all over the world around the shared interest in beer. On this day, family and friends get together over beer, and many establishments provide complimentary beverages and special pricing on this day.

Beer Day was first observed in the United States, specifically in Santa Cruz, California, to honour the skill of brewing. Additionally, it was developed to express gratitude to everyone who contributed to beer production. Beer, whether dark or light, sour or bitter, and wheat, barley, and rye are going viral today to celebrate the special day. There are more variations than one could ever imagine. National Beer Day honours the rich heritage of this beautiful beverage and all that it has to offer around the globe.

The social media frenzy over Beer Day because it makes them feel like their "Friday just got better", and they couldn't help but share on social media. To celebrate, people sent greetings and images about their favourite beers on social media. While some share jokes to enjoy the event and reminisce about the good times they had with pals over beers. As we toast to beer on this day, you enjoy these humorous beer memes, jokes, GIFs, Pics and puns if you enjoy the third most consumed beverage in the world (after water and tea).

Beer Day Funny Messages

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Narragansett Beer (@gansettbeer)

Woah

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Metal Lyrics And More 🤘 (@metal_lyrics_and_memes_)

LOL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beer, Blood & Bodyslams (@beerbloodbodyslams)

ROFL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor (@ne_tapsandtables)

Can't Even

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Floor Malted Memes (@floor_malted_memes)

When something has existed for nearly the entire history of human civilization, it must be remarkable in some way. Is boasts a wide variety of flavours. It is available in the frothy head and the frost that forms on a truly, perfectly chilled glass.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 04, 2023 08:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).