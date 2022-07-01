What's life without some love and laughter. While the part of love in life is not guaranteed, you can always have laughter via funny memes and jokes. Every year on July 1 International Joke Day is celebrated to spread the importance of humour and laughter around the world. There were times when people would remember elaborate jokes and would have get-togethers to share these with loved ones. However, times have evolved and now in the digital era, funny memes have taken their place leaving us with a gamut of opportunities to make fun of. International Joke Day is celebrated in the middle of the year and is completely different from 01 April i.e. April Fool's Day. It's just a day to appreciate the humour around you.

This day encourages laughter. A good joke is said to have no restrictions and brings everyone in a happy mood to everyone. There are many benefits related to laughing happily as well. It is said to give us relief from the stressful environment. It also plays a role in keeping us healthy and making us feel better by releasing endorphins. A good laugh is as important as any exercise as it is known to calm you down in critical situations. So now that we know how important laughter is, we have for you to celebrate the day, some of the funniest memes and jokes that will leave you ROFLing.

The history of International Joke Day dates back to the mid-90s. Several reports suggest that Wayne Reinagle, an American writer, thought of this day in the year 1994. He chose this day to promote his books. On this International Joke Day, you can keep up the spirits and send jokes to your loved ones through social media. Make sure to bring a smile to the face of the people who matter in your life today in the best way possible!

