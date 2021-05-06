International No Diet Day is observed every year on May 6. The day, as the name suggests is dedicated to skipping a diet. Just like the cheat day, this day is like a break given to the ongoing diet. BUT that is not it. The significance of the day goes beyond that. The observation is tied with self-esteem issues and sees people putting away the weighing scales. For so many people, and especially women, unattainable body standards and pressure have prompted eating disorders, low self-esteem, bullying, and unhealthily restrictive diets. When British feminist Mary Evans Young had enough of all this in 1992, she invited friends to “Ditch that Diet” – and it caught on massively. Intermittent Fasting for Weight Loss: 4 types of diet that can help burn fat.
While self-esteem and body image issues are no joke, here are some funny memes and jokes about giving your diet a break that will totally crack you up. Right from choosing pizza over salad to forgetting to hit the gym quite conveniently, here are some of the most relatable funny memes and jokes you can share on International No Diet Day 2021:
Hope you have an amazing No Diet Day! Give yourself a break, lay back maybe have some ice cream or samosas today to celebrate the day. Don't be too harsh on yourself and set extremely high goals for weight loss. Take one little step at a time.
