Rameswaram, June 21: India celebrated the International Yoga Day 2020 on Sunday. On this day some people in Tamil Nadu practised "yoga asanas" in the Palk Strait in Rameswaram district of the state. The video of the incident surfaced on social media. In the video, people were seen practising asanas on water and reciting “Om" mantra. The one minutes 14 second-clip was shared by news agency ANI. Yoga Benefits For Children And Tips To Introduce Yoga To Kids: International Yoga Day 2020.

On the International Day, several images and clips are going viral where people are adopting innovative ways of practising yoga. Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Tonk, Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria applied mud on his body and performed yoga inside the ring of fire. His video performing yoga inside ring of fire also went viral.

People Practising Yoga in Palk Strait:

#WATCH Tamil Nadu: People practice 'yoga asanas' in the Palk Strait in Rameswaram on #InternationalYogaDay . pic.twitter.com/McXEjjC0eu — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the occasion of International Yoga Day 2020. In His address, PM Modi hailed the importance of yoga in strengthening the respiratory and immune system of human body. He also urged people to perform yoga asanas like Pranayam and Anulom Vilom to boost immunity. The theme of this year's International Day of Yoga is "Yoga for Health – Yoga at Home".

