New Delhi, June 21: With India celebrating the International Yoga Day 2020 on Sunday, several images are making the rounds on social media of people practising yoga. Among those images, images of Tonk Lok Sabha MP Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria had shocked the yoga enthusiasts as the BJP MP applied mud on his body and performed yoga inside the ring of fire.

Breifing about the benefits, Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria -- who represents Tonk Lok Sabha seat in Rajasthan -- claimed that by applying mud on the body and performing yoga inside the ring of fire, a person can cure diabetes. Jaunapuria also claimed that using this method one can cure all diseases. International Yoga Day 2020: President Ram Nath Kovind, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Do Asanas, Amit Shah, Dr Harsh Vardhan and Others Share Greetings, Urge People to Practise Yoga At Home - See Pics.

Here's the viral images of Jaunapuria:

Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria performing yoga. (Photo credit: Screenshot/ANI)

Here's the video of Jaunapuria performing yoga.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the occasion of International Yoga Day 2020 and hailed the importance of yoga in strengthening the respiratory and immune system of human body. He appealed to the people to perform yoga asanas like Pranayam and Anulom Vilom to boost immunity. He also advised people to do yoga at home and with family regularly.

Later, President Ramnath Kovind, Amit Shah, Dr Harsh Vardhan, Colonel Rajyavardhan Rathore and others took to micro-blogging website and shared their greetings on International Yoga Day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 21, 2020 01:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).