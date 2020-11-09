Diwali 2020 is approaching and more than anything else, the days leading to the festivity is all about cleaning every inch of the house. Like it or not, you cannot escape your mother’s side-eye, and reluctantly help her clean and dazzle up the house. After all, cleaning the house is the annual ritual, every desi households follow during Diwali, and you are not alone. Since we reached that time of the year, when your mother turns into a superwoman and cleans up all the corners of the house and drags you into it as well, it is also time for some light-hearted Diwali ki Safai memes. Hilarious memes and jokes mop the social media floor as desis clean their homes ahead of Diwali 2020 celebration.

Every year, it is a ritual of families to begin their respective cleaning mission so that the decorative lights, diyas, rangolis and more can enhance the beauty of their house. Likewise, Diwali ki safai funny memes and jokes are a ritual as well, among the netizens who keep up the spirit of festivity online. Diwali 2020 is on November 14, and ahead of the festival of lights, social media is flooded with hilarious reactions that aptly describes how we all feel about #DiwaliKiSafai.

Check Tweets:

When Mom Got My Old Test Paper During Diwali Ki Safai... Me: pic.twitter.com/4PEI2dWeF2 — Mr. Unknownn♠️ (@MrUnknownn69) October 31, 2020

Totally!!

*Diwali ki saaf safai exists* My mom giving me tasks whole day 😩: pic.twitter.com/yE4BrhGx9l — S🔥R (@iamsagarcastic) October 12, 2020

That Look

peacefully reading newspaper in the morning. Mom :- Aaj Diwali ki safai krwani hai. Me :- pic.twitter.com/aN1H4Y56AL — || ठंडा-PAY-जल || (@oreoganesh) October 21, 2020

Hahaha

People while doing Diwali ki safai : pic.twitter.com/fUzQw2dL22 — Dhawan Cricketer (@DhawanCricketr) November 5, 2020

That Side-Eye Look

When I sit just for 5 minutes during diwali ki safai Mom:- pic.twitter.com/NYklOgamAT — Roman (@pie_by_2) October 31, 2020

LOL

When mom says she’ll give jalebi fafda only if you help her in diwali ki safai - pic.twitter.com/ULiTDiT9Qp — jethiya (@kunalgt) October 25, 2020

Meanwhile, Spiders Be Like!

Spiders finding their webs after Diwali ki safai pic.twitter.com/56ELjVDr5h — National_sarcasm19 (@memezar19) November 4, 2020

ROFL

*Diwali ki safai starts* *Le spiders living from ages pic.twitter.com/5511d5cyIc — Ujjwal Keshri (@Ujjwal_Keshri7) November 5, 2020

Aren’t they hilarious? There is no denying the fact that many people do not find it interesting, yet do it every year, and this is why the viral memes on Diwali Ki Safai become so relatable. The festival is approaching, and there is sure to be more reactions on social media, especially Diwali gifts, which might include the box of soan papdi! Let us keep up the festive spirit and celebrate Diwali responsibly.

