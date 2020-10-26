It's that time of the year again, when all your week offs are going to be dedicated to helping your mom clean the home. Yes, Diwali 2020 festival is less than a month away. This year everyone's favourite festive time of the year begins on November 13. Right after the celebrations of Dussehra, people begin to prepare for Diwali, the festival of lights. And it is annual tradition to clean homes ahead of the festival time. And not everyone is as excited about it, so people deal with it by making funny memes and jokes. Diwali Ki Safai funny memes and jokes have begun surfacing online as people ready themselves for the festival season. Using the set of funny meme templates, the reluctance to help out in Diwali cleaning has started trending online.

Diwali is usually a 5-day festival but the preparations begin at least 15 days in advance. Many households have renovation and painting at their homes ahead of the festival season. The idea to make the home spic and span for the festival of lights, welcome the relatives and enjoy the togetherness This time with Coronavirus pandemic, all festive celebrations have been different but cleaning the homes remains constant. Several mothers must have already started planning on their home cleaning, the snacks to make for the celebrations and all the drill. But for most young ones it is a tiring and boring chore but an unavoidable one. Funny memes on Diwali Safai have trending on social media as people dodge their boredom for cleaning with making jokes on it. This Diwali 2020, Go Vocal For Local: From Eco-friendly Diyas, Homemade Faral Snacks to Handloom Clothes, Here's How to Embrace Local Produce For This Festive Season.

Check Funny Memes and Jokes on Diwali Ki Safai

Cockroaches These Days

Cockroaches planning for their new residence as diwali safai comes. pic.twitter.com/CXajziEaVq — D J 🎧 (@djaywalebabu) October 19, 2020

All of Us!

Not a meme. Just a virtual representation of me during Diwali ki safai. pic.twitter.com/s0UdOUUbeQ — Kalakar Ji Ke Memes (@kalakarjikememe) October 19, 2020

Uh Oh

peacefully reading newspaper in the morning. Mom :- Aaj Diwali ki safai krwani hai. Me :- pic.twitter.com/aN1H4Y56AL — || ठंडा-PAY-जल || (@oreoganesh) October 21, 2020

Tall People, This Ones For You

Being 5'7" can be depressing when it's diwali ki safai ka time😵 — Pari (@flywithparii) October 24, 2020

Child Labour HAHA

Ban child labour in Diwali ki safai😭😭 — Ash (@DrFlossophy) October 25, 2020

Anything For Food

When mom says she’ll give jalebi fafda only if you help her in diwali ki safai - pic.twitter.com/ULiTDiT9Qp — jethiya (@kunalgt) October 25, 2020

Chalo Bye

Cockroaches after Diwali Safai : pic.twitter.com/MqhvzG5KlG — Shivam Pyasi (@Bae_caar) October 20, 2020

Mummy Be Like...

No one: *Indian moms during diwali ki safai pic.twitter.com/9WP15YJ4CZ — Ignored Wolf 🐺 (@IGnorED_WoLF) October 22, 2020

Yes Who?

YARR WHO THE HELL CAME WITH THE IDEA OF GHAR KI SAFAI AT DIWALI TIMES, I MEAN GANGA JAL SPRINKLE KRDETE HAIN NA YARR — Ad! (@kaun_aditya) October 22, 2020

Don't all these jokes depict the mood in time for Diwali safai? Or are you now used to cleaning chores in these months of lockdown? You can share the above memes and jokes with everyone within your friends and family to get them in the mood for the festive cleaning. Happy cleaning!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 26, 2020 12:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).