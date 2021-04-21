While James Charles, one of the top beauty influencers, is known for creating drama, this time he has found himself in hot water ever since the whole sexual misconduct row has begun. Ever since his apology, he has lost ties with Morphe cosmetics and now YouTube has temporarily demonetised James Charles' account. He has been accused of sending sexually explicit messages to two minor boys who he believed were 18. YouTube has temporarily removed Charles from the YouTube Partner Program and enacted its creator responsibility policy which states: "If we see that a creator's on- and/or off-platform behaviour harms our users, community, employees or ecosystem, we may take action to protect the community", a YT spokesperson said to the PEOPLE. If you have missed it, here's a timeline of James Charles' sexual misconduct row. James Charles' Collabs During Pandemic: From Backlash to Beauty Mogul's Response, Everything You Want to Know!

TikTok 'Expose'

It all started when James Charles sexting screenshots and pics went viral on social media as people began accusing Charles of sexual misconduct with minors following which the apology video was posted by James Charles. After several "expose" TikTok videos, sexual Snapchats and DMs posted by accusers, some of whom claimed they were victims themselves Charles made an apology video.

James Charles Denies Accusations

James Charles has also been accused of "grooming" minors and "paedophilia" In February, a TikTok user named Isaiyah claimed that Charles sent him nude images of himself and that prompted James Charles to share a response on February 26 dismissing allegations of "grooming" and "paedophilia." In his statement, posted to Twitter, Charles denied "grooming" the 16-year-old who Charles said sent him "lewd photos of himself in the shower" after Charles added him back on Snapchat.

James Charles' Tweet:

'Holding Myself Accountable'

Finally, James Charles apologised in a video titled "holding myself accountable" addressing his audience and boys who say they're underage that he "flirted" with, Charles said he was "reckless" when he messaged the boys who he said he thought were 18. Watch complete video:

Apart from having his channel demonetised, last week, Morphe cosmetics announced on Twitter that it would be cut ties with the influencer amid controversies after several successful collaborations.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2021 01:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).