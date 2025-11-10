The TD Garden in Boston is set to witness history on the WWE Monday Night Raw episode of November 10. John Cena, the 17-time world champion, is set to make his final appearance on Monday Night Raw in his hometown of Boston and he is going to be one of the biggest attractions of the night. With just four dates left, including this one before his storied WWE career comes to an end, fans will look forward to witnessing what he has to say. Also, we can get an indication of who he faces next, in this episode of WWE Monday Night Raw. John Cena Retirement: WWE Legend Announces 16-Man 'The Last Time is Now Tournament' To Determine His Opponent in Last Match (Watch Video).

WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce

BOSTON!@ScrapDaddyAP has everything you need to know for tomorrow's HUGE #WWERaw featuring the return of hometown hero @JohnCena, who will be kicking off the show!! 📍 @tdgarden 🎟️ https://t.co/U8VOaj4b7Z pic.twitter.com/6n1wcp0saI — WWE (@WWE) November 9, 2025

WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, after being attacked by Logan Paul last week, will make an appearance and fans will look forward to seeing what he has to say next. Also, there will be two title matches that are lined up for fans so one would not want to miss this episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

John Cena Set for Final Boston Appearance

John Cena is sure to receive a rousing reception when he makes an appearance in Boston for the last time in his career. As fans would be aware, John Cena has just four remaining dates in the WWE before he hangs up his boots in December and fans from his hometown will get to witness him live in a WWE ring for the last time ever. He will kickoff the show as well, as was announced by WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce. WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2025 Results: CM Punk Crowned World Heavyweight Champion, Cody Rhodes Retains Undisputed Title and Other Exciting Highlights.

So what's next for John Cena? The 'Last Real Champion' wrestled AJ Styles in an absolute classic almost a month ago at WWE Crown Jewel 2025 and will look for his next opponent. CM Punk, the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion, who had called out John Cena last week, might get a response from the Cenation Leader. Also, John Cena will address 'The Last Time is Now' tournament to determine his last opponent, which starts on November 10. John Cena can also be expected to team up with CM Punk and the Vision, sowing the seeds for a potential War Games match.

CM Punk to React to Logan Paul Attack

CM Punk was blindsided by Logan Paul last week and the WWE World Heavyweight Champion is sure to have something to say on that. The 'Second City Saint' has a number of superstars who have their sights set on his WWE World Heavyweight Championship and things will certainly get interesting. Will CM Punk be confronted by John Cena who he had called out last week? Will CM Punk be outnumbered by Logan Paul and the Vision? Only time will reveal these answers.

'The Last Time is Now Tournament' Starts

'The Last Time is Now Tournament' will start on November 10 and there could be no better place to kickstart it than John Cena's hometown. There are two first round matches--Rusev vs Damian Priest and Sheamus vs Shinsuke Nakamura and both clashes are set to be intense. Interferences can be expected in both matches and hence, fans can expect the unexpected. John Cena Last Match in WWE: Tickets for 17-Time World Champion's Final Match on Sale Now, Here's How to Buy.

Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs Raquel Rodriguez for WWE Women's World Heavyweight Championship

WWE Women's World Heavyweight Champion Stephanie Vaquer will put her title on the line when she takes on Raquel Rodriguez of the Judgment Day. Since the past few weeks, La Primera has had run-ins with the Judgment Day and last week, she and Nikki Bella lost to the tag team of Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez. Expect Stephanie Vaquer to retain the WWE Women's World Heavyweight Championship but Roxanne Perez is likely to get involved somehow, leading to Nikki Bella rushing out to even the odds.

Kabuki Warriors vs Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss (c) for WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss will defend the WWE Women's Tag Team championships against Kabuki Warriors. On SmackDown, Asuka misted both Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair after disguising herself as a doctor and now, the match has been made official. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss can be backed to extend their reign by beating the Kabuki Warriors, but fans can expect the team of Lyra Valkyria and Bayley to be involved somehow or the other.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 10, 2025 05:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).