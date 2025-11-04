November 3 saw WWE produce a magnificent episode of WWE Monday Night Raw from the Rio Rancho Events Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. And the events which transpired on the show have slowly and steadily set the foundation for what we might get to see at Survivor Series War Games 2025, which is WWE's next PLE (Premium Live Event). The new WWE World Heavyweight Champion came out to a huge pop and he cut a good promo where he addressed Seth Rollins and even called out John Cena before he was interrupted by Logan Paul. The Vision soon came out, and what followed was an interesting segment. John Cena Retirement: WWE Legend Announces 16-Man 'The Last Time is Now Tournament' To Determine His Opponent in Last Match (Watch Video).

WWE RAW Results and Video Highlights, November 3

AJ Styles and Dragon Lee retained the WWE World Tag Team titles while Penta got the better of El Grande Americano in a singles match. Dominik Mysterio, the WWE Intercontinental Champion, was interrupted by none other than his father, the legendary Rey Mysterio and hit the double champ with his trademark 619, teaching him a lesson in respect.

CM Punk, Logan Paul and the Vision Segment

CM Punk opened the show and the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion was fired up, expectedly. The Second City Saint conquered Jey Uso at Saturday Night's Main Event in what was a pretty good match and he gave the former champion his flowers. CM Punk name-dropped Seth Rollins, calling him a 'snake in the grass' and that he did not have to worry about the Visionary cashing in on him, like he did at Summerslam. CM Punk also called out his longtime rival John Cena, saying that if he needed to become an 18-time world champion, he was the guy to beat. Also, he came up with John Cena's trademark 'The Champ is Here' slogan before Logan Paul interrupted him. WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2025 Results: CM Punk Crowned World Heavyweight Champion, Cody Rhodes Retains Undisputed Title and Other Exciting Highlights.

CM Punk Calls Out John Cena

Hey John Cena, wanna try to be an 18x World Champ? 🏆 CM PUNK IS ON FIRE TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/fKx5j70vJ9 — WWE (@WWE) November 4, 2025

CM Punk, Logan Paul Brawl with The Vision

THIS IS PURE CHAOS!!!!! WHAT AN INSANE START TO RAW! 👏 pic.twitter.com/FbWZVJ2nfa — WWE (@WWE) November 4, 2025

The Vision soon joined in and Bron Breakker said that he was next in line to become the WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Logan Paul wanted to walk away but was attacked by the Vision. CM Punk then cleared house by taking out the Vision.

Rey Mysterio Interrupts Dominik Mysterio, Hits Him With 619

Rey Mysterio in a surprising turn of events, walked out to interrupt his son and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio. Dominik Mysterio, like he always does, disrespected the WWE legend and Hall of Famer and the latter had a perfect response. After Dominik Mysterio said that he has surpassed everything Rey Mysterio did and referred to himself as the King of the Luchadores, Rey Mysterio hit his son with his trademark finisher, the '619', to close out the segment, much to the joy of the crowd. John Cena Last Match in WWE: Tickets for 17-Time World Champion's Final Match on Sale Now, Here's How to Buy.

Rey Mysterio Hits Dominik Mysterio With '619'

"You really think you're the greatest Luchador of all time, huh?" Rey Mysterio has had enough! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5ClrhVnavr — WWE (@WWE) November 4, 2025

Kabuki Warriors Beat Bayley and Lyra Valkyria

The Kabuk Warriors picked up a big win over Bayley and Lyra Valkyria and have established themselves as solid contenders for the WWE Women's Tag Team titles. The two teams put on an entertaining match before Asuka caught Lyra Valkyria in the Asuka lock, causing the former WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion to tap out. After the match, the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss came out to stop the Kabuki Warriors from beating down Bayley and Lyra Valkyria.

Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss Cause Kabuki Warriors to Retreat

BETTER RUN KABUKI WARRIORS! 😤 The Women's Tag Team Champions have arrived! pic.twitter.com/sTnpXNm4y7 — WWE (@WWE) November 4, 2025

AJ Styles and Dragon Lee Beat Finn Balor and JD McDonagh

AJ Styles and Dragon Lee, the WWE World Tag Team Champions, retained the gold against Finn Balor and JD McDonagh of the Judgment Day. As it was expected, the two teams put on a great match. Dominik Mysterio came out to help his Judgment Day teammates but Sheamus was there to even the scores. One of the most interesting points of the match saw Finn Balor hit his finisher accidentally on JD McDonagh. Eventually, it was AJ Styles who hit Finn Balor with the Styles Clash to pick up the win and retain their gold. Fact Check: Is John Cena's Viral Picture With His Lookalike at WWE Crown Jewel 2025 Real or Fake? Here's the Truth.

Logan Paul and The Vision Take Out CM Punk and Jey Uso

The seeds for a Survivor Series War Games match has been sown. Logan Paul, who was attacked by the Vision in the opening segment of the night, took out CM Punk in a surprising turn of events. The tag team match was absolute chaos before Logan Paul walked out to pretend to help CM Punk and Jey Uso against The Vision. However, the Maverick knocked out CM Punk and seemingly joined forces with The Vision.

Logan Paul Knocks Out CM Punk

LOGAN PAUL JUST KNOCKED OUT CM PUNK! 😱 Logan has picked his side... and clearly it's with The Vision. What is happening??? pic.twitter.com/JZubDYCCD8 — WWE (@WWE) November 4, 2025

Other Results/Events on WWE Monday Night Raw

Two matches in the 'The Last Time is Now Tournament' were announced. Next week, Damian Priest will take on Rusev while Sheamus will battle Shinsuke Nakamura. Also, WWE Women's World Heavyweight Champion Stephanie Vaquer and Nikki Bella lost to the team of Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez. WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch had some words for Maxxine Dupri, who had a count-out win over her earlier.

