Schools around the countries differ a lot from each other, but some marks a total mass of varieties. Japan schools and institutions have often made to the headlines for their bizarre rules and regulations. In 2018, studies revealed how the country’s medical schools were deliberately passing more men than women. Now, a latest study has found out how schools in the country dictated colour for kids’ undergarments. Shocking? Well, it is true, and as part of rules above 80 percent of public junior high schools in Japanese city Fukuoka has rules on underwear and bra colour. The revelation is shocking, but students are forced to follow these rules; otherwise, they will have to face strict consequences.

The East Asian country has quite strict rules, and one must obey them if they want to remain students. Some schools even go far as to regulate which bags they are allowed to carry their books in. No good appearances are allowed, and authorities keep a watch on students’ undergarments colour as well. According to the study by Fukuoka Bar Association, more than 80 percent of municipal junior high schools in the southwest city have rules on the colour of students’ underwear and a majority also exercise regulations pertaining to hair and eyebrows. A significant number of schools had rules that underwear must be white. COVID-19 Vaccine to be Administered For Free in Japan, Yoshihide Suga Govt Passes Bill in Parliament.

The report published in Japan Today, the excessive guidelines, or ‘black rules’ for school kids include the fixed length of skirt hems (for girls), being seated before the bell rings at the start of the class, colour of undergarments, prohibition on shopping en route to home, leaving textbooks behind, no use of hair pomade, drinking water during physical, educational or club activities, limitations on hair length, detailed description on what type of hairstyles are allowed and also prevention on trimming eyebrows. The group of lawyers for the study also found that in some cases, the disciplinary measures taken when students have violated these rules constituted “infringements of human rights.”

The report further details that students are being told they will be forced to remove offending underwear while at school and be made to wash their hair, if styling products are found in it. “It's problematic that even though students themselves may have doubts about the school rules, they can't do anything because they're being told by teachers, 'It will affect your school report,” Lawyer and Fukuoka Bar Association member Tami Sagawa was quoted saying in reports.

Last month, another research found that middle school authorities in the Saga City of Japan were pulling out girls’ bra straps to check their colour. Fukuoka Bar Association plans to hold a symposium in February 2021, and intends to offer proposals to schools on how they can revise their current rules and regulations.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 25, 2020 03:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).