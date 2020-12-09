It has been over a decade, but Jab We Met is a movie that continues to fill our heart with glee and delight. The journey of Aditya (Shahid Kapoor) and Geet (Kareena Kapoor Khan) from Mumbai to Bhatinda and then to Manali was one of the best we witnessed on the big screens. We cannot deny, how much we love Geet. Her confidence, believe and of course, ‘Mein apni favourite hoon!’ a dialogue we will never forget. The character stays with us for eternity. There are so many scenes that gave birth to some of the epic memes and jokes that tickle our funny bones. Amid all those, there is this scene from the movie that has been turned into memes, hysterically and we are cry laughing! Kareena Kapoor's expression as Geet is the latest meme trend as netizens make jokes on before-after situation.

Remember the scene, when Geet excitedly went to Manali, to meet her lover Anshuman? The aftermath of that scene, which was shown at the later end of the movie, breaks our heart. The way Geet’s cheerful expression turns into sadness is unforgettable, and it is that scene that netizens have turned into memes. The humour quotient is on, and if you are a fan of the movie, you can stop but find the hilarious reactions, way too relatable. In this article, we bring you before-after funny memes and jokes inspired by this particular scene from the movie.

Check Tweets:

LOL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jagrutea (@are_sararara)

God, Why?

Funny Meme Template (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Oh No!!!

Funny Meme Template (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So Relatable!

Jab We Met Funny Meme Template (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Imtiaz Ali’s Jab We Met is one of the most famous movies. The direction, performance and dialogues of the film are something we all enjoy watching. The character of Geet happens to be one of the most recognizable Bollywood characters, and we just love her. Not only had she given us some of the iconic dialogues, but some funny memes too.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 09, 2020 02:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).