It is absolutely safe to say that Imtiaz Ali's Jab We Met, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor changed many lives. While Geet's infectious energy and positivity towards life, not to mention her patakha choices of clothing throughout the entire movie, wowed many, Aditya's brooding but handsome avatar also won many fans. The movie that released on October 26, 2007 left a forever-asting impression on anyone who watched the film. Kareena Kapoor Khan on Calling It Quits With Shahid Kapoor During Jab We Met: ‘Destiny Had Its Own Plan and a Lot Happened…’.

And the movie has now turned 13 years. None other than actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, took to Instagram to share a mind-blowing dialogue from the film on its 13th anniversary and tagged both Imtiaz and her ex and co-star Shahid Kapoor in the post. Shahid Kapoor Birthday: Aditya Kashyap, Haider, Kabir Singh and Other Characters Of The Actor That Are Worth-A-Watch!.

Check Out Her Post Below:

Jab We Met not only changed many viewers' lives but also Shahid and Kareena's. The pair who were going steady for many years, broke up during the film's shooting. Both Shahid and Kareena went their separate ways. While Bebo found love in Tashan actor Saif Ali Khan and is now all set to welcome a second baby with him, Shahid too had his hits and misses in the dating scene but settled woth Delhi-girl Mira Rajput and has a complete family with her and his two kids Misha and Zain! Congratulations Team Jab We Met!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 26, 2020 03:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).