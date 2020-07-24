You know how sometimes things are right there in front of your eyes, but you can't see it. For instance, true love. Or the one thing that your mother has asked you to bring from the kitchen. Well, the internet seems to have stumbled upon a brand new thing that was right there in from of us for years, and we are only noticing it now. Turns out, Shahid Kapoor from Jab We Met and Cillian Murphy from Batman Begins look pretty similar. The observation has released a deluge of memes on the internet.

We cannot say that this is all imaginary. If not the two actors, the two characters from the movies look similar as they are styled similarly. Enjoy the memes here.

Tum Se Hi...

#CillianMurphy from Batman looks like he is about to sing "Tumse Hi" pic.twitter.com/4j0f69kWWs — Vishnu Prasad (@VishnuPrasad_7) July 22, 2020

Who Did This?

Don't know if this is disrespectful to shahid kapoor or cillian murphy👀 pic.twitter.com/NUyRQCgewX — Woelfel_stann (@kalsum_butt) July 23, 2020

It is SHAHID

Shahid Kapoor from Jab We Met looks really hot😍😍 pic.twitter.com/MkV83WpH1j — Diti (@pun_nauti) July 21, 2020

Can't Unsee

Cillian Murphy as @shahidkapoor in Jab we met is everywhere on the Internet! I cannot unsee it! 😂 pic.twitter.com/u1HjFPySY7 — Naman Kapoor (@thejoblessjoker) July 23, 2020

Something is Not Right

shahid kapoor in ‘jab we met’ (2007) was everything 😍 pic.twitter.com/7HTs03OiDP — ᴀ ʏ ʙ ᴇ ᴇ (@abdullasohail_) July 22, 2020

Jab We Met was a rom-com about how Aditya (Shahid Kapoor) meets Geet (Kareena Kapoor) on a train, which both of them miss when they get down on a station, and they go on a road trip of a lifetime. Years later, they meet again, and Geet is not the effervescent, talkative self. Cillian Murphy plays Scarecrow in Christopher Nolan's Batman Begins starring Christian Bale.

