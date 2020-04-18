Kenya Governor Puts Hennessy Alcohol Bottles in Coronavirus Care Packages Calling Them 'Throat Sanitizers', Gets Slammed For Being Irresponsible

Kenya governor (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

As the world continues to brave its fight against the Coronavirus pandemic, the government authorities everywhere are helping people in whatever way they can. Relief measures are announced but looks like Kenyan Governor Mike Sonko missed a very important part of the World Health Organization's instructions. In the Coronavirus care packages given to the poor people of Nairobi, bottles of Hennessy alcohol were added along with the food staples. He called them as "throat sanitizers." The move has been criticised publicly by everyone after a video of Sonko announcing his plans to include "small bottles of Hennessy" came up on Twitter. COVID-19 in Iran: After Rumours That Drinking Alcohol Help to Cure Coronavirus, 27 People Died Drinking Methanol.

Mike Sonko while talking to the media attributed his decision to include the cognac bottles to WHO. He said, "From the research which has been conducted by World Health Organization (WHO) and various health organizations, it has been revealed that alcohol plays a very major role in killing the coronavirus or any sort of virus." He called them as throat sanitizers. The video went viral and several people slammed the governor for being so irresponsible. Coronavirus Outbreak: Drinking Alcohol Will Not Protect You from COVID-19, Says World Health Organisation.

Watch Video of Kenyan Governor Talking About Distributing Hennessy Bottles:

“We will have some small bottles of Hennessy in the food packs that we will be giving to our people…” - Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko Note: WHO warns that drinking alcohol does not protect you against COVID-19 and can be dangerous pic.twitter.com/vuSuVAb8dy — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) April 14, 2020

The video soon went viral and people slammed his decision, many mocking him. Check some of the reactions.

So Irresponsible

This is so irresponsible of Sonko. the intake of alcohol to ‘kill’ or ‘cure’ #COVID19 lead to the death of hundreds of people in Iran. Myths and myth-busting should be left to health experts. SMH https://t.co/iUSEjEeTIb — Janet Mbugua (@OfficialJMbugua) April 14, 2020

He's Not Helping

Alcohol reduces body immunity so he is not helping — retweeter himuselef (@opmakene) April 14, 2020

Quite Literal!

That's the spirit. — Ed (@_TweetEd_) April 14, 2020

A Joke

this is a joke https://t.co/pnotLaMlU4 — abdi ali (@Abdirashid_six) April 14, 2020

Idiot

After the video went viral and got heavily criticised even the alcohol brand gave a clarification to the local news. "Hennessy would like to stress that the consumption of our brand or any other alcoholic beverage does not protect against the virus," reads their statement to Nairobi News.

Meanwhile, the WHO has emphasised on using alcohol-based sanitizers and not drinking alcohol as a measure to stay safe from COVID 19. In fact, drinking alcohol can weaken the immunity of a person, making them more vulnerable to contracting the disease instead. So drinking alcohol does not protect against COVID 19. So do not believe in any such reports and stay responsible in this fight against the deadly virus.