Like we all know by now that the 40-year-old reality TV star and beauty mogul Kim Kardashian has finally put an end to the divorce rumours from her husband and American rapper from West. On Friday, Kim filed for divorce from West, after seven years of marriage. This comes after a long struggle with Kanye West's bipolar disorder and other problems between the couple. The rumours of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West separation and that “divorce is imminent” for the Hollywood couple has been going around ever since 2020 and 2021. . Kim and Kanye’s separation will be one of the biggest events, shocking all their fans. . The pair have been living separately for a few months, and sources reported to media outlets that their marriage was in deep trouble for the last half of 2020. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed that she is “done,” and has not been seen wearing her wedding ring.

Kim Kardashian tells daughter North about the divorce

Now, a source quoted in HollywoodLife has revealed that the Skims owner has already told her oldest daughter North West about the divorce. According to the source, the 7-year-old is understanding “as much as she can.” “The younger kids don’t know what’s happening, but North does know what’s going on. Kim sat her down alone to tell her, but not the younger ones. Kim and Kanye been living like this for so long. The last year has been exactly like this where they’ve been living separate lives both physically and emotionally, so whether there has been paperwork or not, they have not been living in a conventional marital situation,” the source told the publication.

Is Kim Kardashian back on the dating game already?

KUWK TV star Kim Kardashian on Wednesday posted an adorable picture of her youngest son, Psalm on social media. The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star is often seen sharing heart-warming pictures of her four children on social media. Alongside the candid picture, she also penned a sweet note for him which reads, "The sweetest boy! You can't tell here but he has the most infectious smile! I love you baby Psalm."

Before filing for divorce from her husband Kanye West, American reality TV star Kim Kardashian went to a friend's house - without her wedding ring. According to Page Six, the 40-year-old reality star was spotted in Los Angeles on February 18 donning a leather jacket and pants. Kardashians' large engagement ring was visibly missing from her left hand. Prior to their union, Kardashian was married to music producer Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004. She later wed basketball player Kris Humphries in 2011 and filed for divorce 72 days later.

