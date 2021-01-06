Kim Kardashian and Kanye West aka KimYe are one of the most popular celebrity couples. Be it for casual hangout or dinner dates or any social gatherings, the minute this couple steps out of their abode, the paparazzi can’t stop capturing their best moments. One of the stylish couples of Hollywood, fans wait to catch a glimpse of the duo together. Whenever Kim or Kanye posts any pictures on their respective Instagram handles, it sets the internet on fire. Kim Kardashian And Kanye West AKA KimYe To Get Divorced?

Since quite some time there are have been rumours doing rounds that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West would be ending their six-year-old marriage. Yes, as per a report in Page Six, the couple’s marriage has hit rock bottom and Kim has hired a divorce attorney to get done with the settlement at the earliest. However, neither Kim nor Kanye have released any official statement on it yet. There would be many who would be disheartened to see KimYe parting ways. But here’s a look at the pictures of Kim and Kanye and their lovely moments together shared by the former on her Instagram and that aren’t deleted yet. Are Kim Kardashian West And Kanye West Living Separately?

KimYe

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hollywood's Hottest Couple

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Blast From The Past

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Never Shied To Flaunt Their Love

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (Photo Credits: Instagram)

KimYe Loved To Go Twinning

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Glimpse From Their Big Day

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sealed It With A Kiss

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happily Married Duo

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Cute Throwback

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Slaying It Together

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Too Hot To Handle

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (Photo Credits: Instagram)

And Then Things Looked Merry

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West got married on May 24, 2014, at Fort di Belvedere in Florence, Italy. It was a royal affair that took place in the presence of family members and close pals. The couple is blessed with four kids – North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 06, 2021 09:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).