Reality TV star and businesswoman, Kim Kardashian recently celebrated her 40th birthday party, and it was everything—extravagant, exclusive and controversial. After getting a surprise 40th birthday party from her family members, with minimal attendees, she decided to take them and some of her close friends to a private island. Kim K shared a series of photos from the events, claiming that all the attendees have taken required health screens and quarantine to “pretend things were normal.” The festivities were pretty tame by Kardashian standards, but people slammed the posts as tone-deaf, and insensitive. Looking at her posts, netizens trolled her saying, ‘people are dying Kim,’ using funny memes and jokes to troll her online. It is worth noting that in the viral Twitter thread, Kim acknowledged how privileged she is in the viral Twitter thread, but still attracted online trolls.

Kim K took to social media to share photos of her birthday celebration on a private island. She said that she had taken a select group of friends and family on the trip after ‘weeks’ of quarantining. The photos showing attendees like La La Anthony, Tristan Thompson, Devin Booker, as well as her sisters Kendal, Kourtney, Khloe and brother Rob, her mother Kris Jenner and many of her close members, Kim’s Twitter thread had gone viral. The recently turned 40-year-old was trolled for being ‘insensitive,’ during this time, even though she acknowledged her privilege in the viral Twitter thread. Kim Kardashian Racy Bikini & Lingerie Looks: 10 Times KUWTK Star Made The HOTTEST Sartorial Choices of all Time as She Turns 40.

“40 and feeling so humbled and blessed. There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter,” she wrote on Twitter.

40 and feeling so humbled and blessed. There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter. pic.twitter.com/p98SN0RDZD — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 27, 2020

She added that Kim, her family members and friends, took the necessary precautions before they could “pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time.”

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/cIFP7Nv5bV — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 27, 2020

Kim Acknowledges Her Privilege

We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more. I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is. #thisis40 pic.twitter.com/UYOcVBpytW — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 27, 2020

“We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more. I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is,” she added.

Netizens were not impressed. People online are trolling her. With funny memes and jokes, they are reminding Kim K that there are people who are dying because of COVID-19 and that her photos came across as insensitive.

kim came on twitter to tell us.. pic.twitter.com/krcF5uHCWY — #ENDSARS #CONGOISBLEEDING (@chuuzus) October 27, 2020

have you considered that you could have simply not posted this — 🎃 halloween-themed Peter 🎃 (@peter_the_ok) October 27, 2020

This is the last Birthday that I threw for my beloved client & friend’s daughter - because her daughter did not have a private island pic.twitter.com/Um12LIkTCB — From the Poustinia (@SusannaMcCoy17) October 27, 2020

Despite the acknowledgement, Kardashian’s Twitter mentions were flooded with criticisms of the optics and potential risks of the party. Her Twitter thread has made headlines on the internet. The 40-year-old went for the birthday getaway in the Caribbean.

