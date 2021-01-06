Before getting married, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been friends for a long time. Since April 2012 she has been dating the rapper. The couple got engaged on the occasion of Kim’s 33rd birthday and then in May 2014 they tied the knot in Florence, Italy. Kim and Kanye have four children together – North (daughter), Saint (son), Chicago (daughter) and Psalm (son). It has been more than six years since Kim and Kanye have been married to each other and looks like that relationship is going to get over soon. According to reports, KimYe, as this couple is called by fans, would be getting divorced. Are Kim Kardashian West And Kanye West Living Separately?

As per a report in Page Six, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are currently undertaking marriage counselling. Sources revealed to the portal that 'divorce is imminent' for this popular celebrity couple. Talking about the divorce attorney hired by Kim, the source stated, "Kim has hired Laura Wasser and they are in settlement talks." The source also revealed Kim and Kanye have not been living together since quite a long time and trying to get things sorted at the earliest.

The source elaborates that Kanye West's equation has gone up for a toss not just with Kim Kardashian, but with her entire family. Also, the Kardashians' show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, has become 'unbearable' for the rapper. KimYe is yet to release an official statement on their separation. If the reports of their divorce are true, then this would be the third-time divorce for Kim. She was first married to Damon Thomas and later to Kris Humphries.

