Kylie Cosmetics recently announced that they have faced a Shopify security breach that may have impacted the names, email ids, addresses and last four digits of the customer credit cards. Shopify is the company that manages Kylie Cosmetics' e-commerce platform. On Tuesday Shopify revealed that the sensitive customer data was probably leaked. The reason behind this mishap is said to be two employees who attempted to steal transaction records. However, Kylie cosmetics have shared the information via email to its customers. They explained the security breach and that they are they weren't the only ones impacted by this. However, they also informed that the full payment details were protected.

"Shopify informed us that this incident affected names, addresses, emails, product orders, and the last four digits of the credit card of our impacted customers" the email read according to TMZ.It further said: "We wanted to let you know that the company that manages our e-commerce platform - Shopify - recently informed us that they experienced a security incident. Shopify has shared that Kylie Cosmetics is not the only company that was impacted by this incident, so you may be receiving notifications from other companies that you've shopped with online".

As for the two employees who attempted to steal transaction records, they have been terminated. Shopify is now working with the FBI and other international agencies to investigate. Kylie Jenner launched her cosmetics company with her wildly popular lip kit range, eventually expanding to include a wide range of makeup products.

The range has become a hit with fans, and includes various products named after family members. Before becoming a makeup mogul, however, Kylie starred on her family's reality series, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Sadly, the series announced it would be ending next year, over a decade after premiering in 2007. Kim Kardashian and Kylie reportedly ushered in the end of the show, after they both threatened to leave, forcing 'momager' Kris Jenner's hand. A source told The Sun: 'Kylie is making billions of dollars through her make-up line and product endorsements. She doesn't need the show, and like Kendall, has always struggled with fame and being in the spotlight.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 01, 2020 08:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).