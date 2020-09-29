Kylie Jenner just made delivering an important message look super sexy as she posed in a strapless two-piece bikini for the latest Instagram post. The beauty mogul has set Instagram on fire as she donned a pair of barely-there Dior bikini while she urged her fans to vote. Yes, she put her charm to good use and asked people to get registered for voting in the caption. The caption read: "But are you registered to vote? click the link in my bio.. let’s make a plan to vote together (sic)".

Kylie is killing it on the social media platform in the stunning multicoloured bikini which she accessorised with a dainty gold necklace, hoop earrings and chunky bracelets. Kylie's sunkissed shot with the amazing message has left fans drooling. For the picture she posed while playing with her long locks that she let down. Jenner went for a minimal makeup look. Amongst the thousands of comments, Khloe Kardashian pooled in and revealed that she is registered to vote. BUT you have to take a look at the gorgeous pictures first:

Well, this is a great move to put forth this amazing message and encourage fans to register for voting, however, in other news did you know that the hit E! reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians is reportedly being brought to an end by Kris Jenner after daughters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner threatened to quit the show? Yes, Kylie's drama with Kanye West is making her have less time at hand.

Also, Kylie Jenner's popularity is only growing. Did you know that a porn star went ahead to splurge a fortune on various surgeries to look like Kylie Jenner and now rakes £80k an hour? Yes. 34-year-old Larissa Lima, who has formerly starred in TLC reality show 90 Day Fiance reportedly spect about $72,000 (52,99,678 INR) on enhancement cosmetic procedures to look like the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and beauty mogul, Kylie Jenner.

