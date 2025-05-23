Salman Khan, one of the biggest superstars in the country, enjoys a huge fan base all over the world. Fans who admire the Sikandar actor often reach the actor's residence, Galaxy Apartment in Mumbai's Bandra, to catch a glimpse of their favourite star. However, due to the recent threats to the actor's life, allegedly due to the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang, security has been beefed up near the location, and fans can't casually roam around the area to see him. However, on Tuesday (May 20), a 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly entering the posh apartment in Bandra. After getting arrested, the person identified as Jitendra Kumar Singh, told the police that he wanted to see Salman once. On the other hand, a woman named Isha Chabria also tried to enter the actor's residence. Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment's Security Breached, Man and Woman Arrested for Trying to Trespass Into Actor's Residence in Mumbai.

Woman Arrested for Trying To Trespass Into Salman Khan’s Bandra Residence

After the May 20 incident, there was another security breach at Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments in Bandra on Wednesday (May 21), as a woman tried to enter the residential complex. She was later arrested. The incident has left everyone shocked, as not once but twice a security breach happened at Salman Khan's residence within a week despite the actor having a Y+ security. In the latest incident, the woman has been identified as Isha Chabria.

According to officials, Isha Chabria managed to sneak inside the building around 3 AM and even knocked on the door of the actor's apartment before being stopped. When questioned about her motive, Chabria claimed that Salman Khan personally invited her. This has sparked curiosity about the woman's background.

Latest Visuals of Tightened Security Outside Salman Khan’s Residence in Bandra

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Security has been tightened outside Salman Khan’s residence, Galaxy Apartment, with a noticeable increase in security presence pic.twitter.com/EY0FatD5ur — IANS (@ians_india) May 23, 2025

Who Is Isha Chabria?

According to a report in India Today, Isha Chabria, the woman who illegally entered Salman Khan's residential complex in Bandra, identified herself as a model and a resident of Khar during police interrogation. She claimed to have met the Bollywood superstar at a party six months back and also said that he had personally invited her to his residence. She stated that when she managed to enter the premises, one of the actor's family members even opened the door.

When the actor's family denied any such invitation, the building staff immediately alerted the police, leading to her detention. So far, there is no evidence to support Chabria's claims, and concerned authorities are verifying her identity and cross-checking her background. According to reports, the model wanted to meet the actor in hopes of getting film roles, and the actor had given her an appointment to discuss things regarding it. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Salman Khan To Return As Controversial Reality Show’s Host? Promo Shoot and Expected Premiere Dates Revealed.

A CCTV Footage Captures Isha Chabria at Salman Khan’s Residential Premises

Salman Khan’s Work Front

Apart from the security breach at his residence, Salman Khan also made it to the headlines for his professional front. Latest reports confirmed Salman Khan's return as the host for the upcoming season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss. It was a double treat for fans after another report claimed that the Sikandar actor would not just be hosting Bigg Boss 19 but also take over hosting duties of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 as longtime host Amitabh Bachchan decided to step back due to "personal reason". On the movie front, Salman Khan's next has Sajid Nadiadwala's Kick 2.

