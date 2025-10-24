Coast Guard security personnel opened fire on a U-Haul truck late Thursday, October 23, after its driver ignored orders to stop at the entrance of Coast Guard Base Alameda in California, Fox News reported, citing officials. Video from the scene shows the truck reversing toward guards around 10 p.m. before gunfire erupted as officers shouted commands. The driver then sped forward toward the base. According to the Coast Guard, security teams on Coast Guard Island had observed the vehicle driving erratically and attempting to back into the facility. White House Security Breach: Man Tries To Scale Fence To Enter US President’s Official Residence, Gets Caught by Secret Service Personnel (Watch Video).

US Coast Open Fire on U-Haul Truck After Attempted Entry

‘DIRECT THREAT’: Officers open fire on a U-Haul truck after the driver ignores “multiple verbal commands” to stop as it reverses into the entrance of a U.S. Coast Guard base in California. The U.S. Coast Guard says the truck was “driving erratically and attempting to back into… pic.twitter.com/lS9NOFwmmU — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 24, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Fox News), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 24, 2025 07:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).