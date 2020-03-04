‘Lil Big’ Trend Takes Over Twitter, Netizens Share Then and Now Photos of Themselves Highlighting Remarkable Difference

Lil Big Trend on Twitter (Photo Credits: @flickrdpswift/ @Ram_Sayzz/ Twitter)

We said it before, we repeat it and considering netizens' creative, we might keep saying the same longer, that social media has come across as blessing. Each hour, there is something new that instantly captivates people online. Be it a specific hashtag, a video, memes or even a trend. As per the latest fad, ‘Lil Big’ has taken over Twitter wit desi Twitterati sharing throwback pictures of their childhood and how they look today. The notably then and now photos of themselves highlighting remarkable difference is going insanely viral. One after another, everyone is taking part in this latest trend as they post, ‘lil’ them vs ‘big’ them. It is undoubtedly one of the adorable moment we have seen to go viral on the social media platform. #BadStockPhotosOfMyJob Memes and Jokes Go Viral Online As People Share Hilariously Inaccurate Stock Images of Their Profession.

Sharing ‘younger self’ pictures on social media is not new. In the past, we had #10YearOldChallenge and #20YearOldChallenge. Not just the netizens, but even famous personalities across the world took part in these viral challenges, going bit nostalgic but also keeping up with the trend. But the ‘lil big’ moments is a level higher! It is not know as to who started it but in this trend, Twitter users are seen sharing adorable photos of their childhood, vs the grown-up, as they look now. WhatsApp Dark Mode Feature Has Got People Unleashing Dark Humour With Funny Memes and Jokes.

Have you taken part in the latest ‘lil big’ trend? If not, take inspiration from the above social media users and participate sooner, before it’s late. After #10YearChallenge and #20YearChallenge, this one is another setting a benchmark in terms of viral trends.