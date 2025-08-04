A disturbing video has gone viral on social media showing a man dangerously approaching a lion as it fed on its kill in Gujarat's Bhavnagar. In the video, a man can be seen getting alarmingly close to the lion, clicking its pictures on his phone, while others shout in the background. The lion, visibly disturbed, eventually charges toward the man, forcing him to retreat. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. The Forest Department has not yet officially responded, but action may follow as such harassment of wildlife is punishable under the Wildlife Protection Act. Lion in Gujarat: Big Cat Roams Bhavnagar-Somnath Highway, Brings Traffic to Standstill (Watch Video).

