Little Boy Tries to Grab a Cobra While Playing With Father in Belgaum, Terrifying Video of Child Attempting to Catch Snake Goes Viral

Boy Tries to Grab a Cobra Snake (Photo Credits: Being Belgaumite YouTube)

Video of a child trying to hold a King Cobra by its tail has gone viral on social media platforms. The incident which seems to have been recorded by the child's father happened in Kangrali in Budruk village, Belgaum, Karnataka. In the clip, the father can be heard telling the child to follow him as he records him. The little one can be seen happily following his dad, but spots a long snake in the middle and out of curiosity walks towards it and attempts to catch it by its tail. Immediately after, the child can be heard screaming and father seems to have run towards the child. Monkey Vs King Cobra Battle Video Goes Viral, Netizens Amused Seeing The Snake Lose in This Shocking Footage From The Wild.

The video has now gone viral on social media platforms with people asking parents to be careful with their children in such open fields. The video begins with the kid walking playfully after the father, but stops in between on seeing something. He can also be seen taking something into his hands, and walking ahead. After a little while, he walks ahead and then spots the Cobra on his side. The child walks towards it and holds the long snake by his hand. That is a very frightening moment and anyone watching the video could get a mini heart attack, we are sure the father had his heart in the mouth. But sooner the man holds the child in his hand. Bathing Cobra to Rat Chasing Away a Serpent, Interesting Snake Videos That Went Viral This Week.

He can be thereafter seen recording the snake slithering away in the fields. The video has gone viral with netizens asking parents to not let children walk alone in such places. King Cobra is venomous and is endemic to forests from India through Southeast Asia. It is also the world's longest venomous snake.

