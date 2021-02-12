It’s Chinese New Year 2021, today! Also called the Spring Festival or the Lunar New Year, the celebration honours the beginning of a new year on the traditional lunisolar Chinese calendar. On the occasion, search engine giant Google dedicated an animated doodle celebrating the first month of the lunar calendar—officially starting the Year of the Ox. Lunar New Year 2021 Google Doodle beautifully depicts the lanterns and CNY traditional lion dancers with the animated Ox at the centre enjoying the annual spring festival. Much like all its doodles, this one too rightly captures the spirit of the festival.

The Chinese New Year 2021 falls on February 12. The CNY calendar is based on the Lunar New Year which marks the beginning of a new moon. This year, it is the sign of the Ox, as per the Chinese zodiac. The CNY festival usually lasts for 16 days, starting from the Chinese New Year’s Eve to the Lantern Festival. Like every occasion, Google Doodle is observing the festivity with a beautiful doodle.

In the Google Doodle, there is the animated, lively lion dances. The lion symbolises power and wisdom, and the spirited dance is performed during numerous Chinese and other Asian cultural and religious festivals to bring good luck and fortune.

The animated lanterns display the traditional decoration in Chinese households and streets on the Spring Festival. And of course, there is the animated and happy Ox, which is 2021’s zodiac.

The CNY 2021 marks the official transition out of the Year of the Rat, which is believed to be one of the constant change, into Year of the Ox, which is traditional associated with things moving at a more slow and steady pace. Besides, the Ox is the second animal of the Chinese zodiac symbolising hard work, positivity and fertile harvest. Here’s wishing you and your family members a happy and lively Chinese New Year!

