Happy Chinese New Year! This important event amongst the Chinese community, also known as the Spring Festival and the lunar year is extremely auspicious. People will share with each other beautiful Chinese New Year greetings like “Kung Hei Fat Choi”, “Xīn Nián Kuài Lè”, “Gong Hei Fat Choy”, “Kiong Hee Huat Tsai”, “Xin Nian Kuai Le” amongst others. The Chinese New Year begins on the new moon and is followed by a beautiful Lantern Festival, which is held on the 15th day of the New Year.

On this day people exchange gifts and also wish each other a happy Chinese New Year. Many people search for greetings in native languages like Chinese, Cantonese or Mandarin. For that, we bring you a collection of Happy Chinese New Year 2021 greetings, Chinese New Year 2021 WhatsApp Stickers, Kung Hei Fat Choi Images, Chinese New Year 2021 wishes, Gong Hei Fat Choy messages in Cantonese and Xin Nian Kuai Le CNY WhatsApp Stickers and a lot more, all available for free download online.

To celebrate the day people also believe in various superstition for good luck! So spread some positivity with these Kung Hei Fat Choi wishes, Chinese New Year wishes in Chinese, Chinese New Year wishes images, Kung Hei Fat Choi images, Chinese New Year wishes traditional, Chinese New Year wishes to colleagues, Chinese New Year messages, Chinese New Year greetings, Xin Nian Kuai Le images, Lunar New Year 2021, Lunar New Year wishes, Lunar New Year of the Rat, Lunar New Year 2021 wishes, Lunar New Year greetings, and more. You will find it all below.

Chinese New Year 2021 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Gong Xi Fa Cai! May All Your Dreams Come True. I Wish You a Very Happy New Year With Good Luck, Health, and Prosperity.

Chinese New Year 2021 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy New Year! Hoping 2021 Terminates All the Troubles 2020 Had Brought Into Our Lives.

Happy Chinese New Year 2021 Images & CNY HD Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Longevity, Wealth, Health, Virtue, and a Natural Death- the Five Blessings Come to You. Wishing a Happy Chinese New Year of the OX 2021 From My Family to Yours.

Happy Chinese New Year 2021 Images & CNY HD Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Celebrate and Rejoice for Making Into Another Year. May the Coming New Year Bring You Joy, Love, and Peace. Happy Chinese New Year of the OX 2021.

Happy Chinese New Year 2021 Images & CNY HD Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Have Great Luck in the Year of Ox

Chinese New Year 2020 WhatsApp Stickers

You can always download fun and colourful WhatsApp Stickers to decorate your Chinese New Year 2021 WhatsApp Stickers that you can download from the Play Store app online. HERE is the link to download Lunar New Year greetings, Chinese New Year 2020 Stickers in traditional languages on the Play Store app.

So go ahead wish your loved ones “Kung Hei Fat Choi”, “Xīn Nián Kuài Lè”, “Gong Hei Fat Choy,” “Kiong Hee Huat Tsai”, “Xin Nian Kuai Le,” are some ways to share Chinese New Year greetings. To make the day even more special, check out our latest collection of Happy Chinese New Year 2021 wishes, WhatsApp sticker messages, greetings, Facebook photos, Telegram HD images and more.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 12, 2021 07:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).