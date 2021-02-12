Gong Hei Fat Choy, everyone! The most-awaited festival of Chinese New Year 2021 is here! The Asian annual Spring Festival starts from today, February 12, 2021. It is a very joyful holiday, and in China, the Lunar New Year is celebrated for two full weeks. People spent time with family and friends, eat delicious food, follow important rituals, and more to honour the annual celebration. As we bid goodbye to the Year of the Rat and welcomed 2021 as the Year of the Ox, it is time to share positive messages and greetings with your closed ones. This is why, we bring you Happy Lunar New Year 2021 wishes, CNY HD images and WhatsApp stickers. These Chinese New Year greetings, photos and quotes can be sent through Facebook, Telegram and Signal to celebrate the festival with joy.

During the Spring Festival, people prepare different gourmet dishes for families and guests. Influenced by the flourished cultures, foods from different places look and taste totally different, and each of the items has its own significance. While this year, the celebration will be small, but the spirit of the festivity remains. Welcome the Year of the Ox and send “Kung Hei Fat Choi”, “Xīn Nián Kuài Lè”, “Gong Hei Fat Choy," “Kiong Hee Huat Tsai”, “Xin Nian Kuai Le,” greetings to your closed ones. So, without any further delay, download these Happy Lunar New Year 2021 wishes, CNY HD images, WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook greetings, Year of the Ox photos and more.

Happy Lunar New Year 2021 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Pray for This Year of the White Metal Ox To Bring Peace Worldwide. Stay Cheery!

Lunar New Year 2021 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Lunar New Year. I Hope That Good Fortune Follows You Wherever You Go.

Lunar New Year 2021 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Longevity, Wealth, Health, Virtue, and a Natural Death- the Five Blessings Come to You. Wishing a Happy Chinese New Year From My Family to Yours.

Happy Chinese New Year 2021 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This New Year, I Hope That God’s Blessings Will Guide You Through All Your Limitations and Help You Get Over Your Weaknesses.

Happy Chinese New Year 2021 Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Sincerely Wish You Happiness, Cheerfulness, and Success in the Upcoming Year. I Wish You Luck in the Year of the Rat. Happy New Year.

Chinese New Year 2021 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Welcome the New Year With a Cute Smile on Your Face and Keep Smiling All Year Round. Have a Happy and Prosperous New Year!

Watch Video: Chinese New Year 2021 Wishes

Download WhatsApp Stickers

WhatsApp stickers are available for both Android and iOS applications. You can click HERE or visit your respective phone application to download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers. We hope the above Chinese New Year 2021 HD images and wallpapers will be useful as you ring in the Lunar New Year celebration.

