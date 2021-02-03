Happy Chinese Year 2021! The auspicious event is said to bring in good luck in prosperity in the lives of people. This year marks the Year of the Ox. As per the Chinese astrology, Spring Festival begins from February 12. As the second animal in the Chinese Zodiac, the ox is known for their strength, determination, diligence and dependability and therefore to aim for that one can do some lucky rituals for good luck to celebrate the lunar new year. People express happiness on this day via decoration, calligraphy, food, poetry, flowers, gifts, and plants. These symbolise hopes for happiness, good luck, and prosperity. So on this day, people decorate their house with auspicious symbols. Here are a few things you can do on the day to attract positive vibes and good luck. Chinese New Year 2021 Date, Significance & History: Know More About Lunar New Year That Celebrates Year of the Ox for Spring Festival.

Door Gods

On this day, the Chinese people offer prayers and respects to many gods and one of them is Door Gods. They are said to be powerful warriors gods that protect the main entrance of your house and prevent negativity.

Sweet Rice Cake

On this day Chinese people make Nian Gao aka a delicious Chinese cake that is also called "new year cake" or just "year cake". Made out of glutinous rice flour and/or sweet glutinous rice flour, there are various ways to make this sweet treat. Chinese New Year 2021 Lucky Fruits & Flowers: From Oranges to Orchids, Here's A List For Lunar New Year So That You Have Good Luck and Prosperity This Spring Festival.

Whole Fish

On this day, people also prepare steamed fish with soy sauce as Fish said to be one of the symbolic dishes for Chinese New Year.

Wear Red

On this day it is considered lucky to wear red as it is said to be the colour of good luck in general in Chinese culture symbolizing happiness, vitality, and long life.

Avoid Unlucky Food

Just like licky foods on this day the Chinese consider some of the food items unlucky like porridge.

Lanterns

The Spring Festival celebration lasts for 15 days and to conclude the celebration, the Lantern Festival is held on the last day. People hang different kinds of lantern right from basic like spheres to ones in the shape of dragons.

Astrology is quite believed during the Chinese new year to understand what the year of the Ox will bring to people in terms of health, career and relationships, money, etc.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 03, 2021 10:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).