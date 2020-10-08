Remember watching Home Alone movies in the holiday season? The iconic movie series featuring Macaulay Culkin was a part of childhood for many. And the 'child' actor is known for his funny and quirky tweets. The actor's tweet on his 40th birthday in August this year made everyone feel old! And now he has posted another picture that will bring back the memories of the movie but in a creepy sort of way. The actor posted a picture of himself donning a facemask of his iconic pose from the film, screaming with his hands on his cheeks. The result is funny, nostalgic yet creepy at the same time. The picture is now going viral online. We have seen several creepily designed masks becoming fashionable this time around, but Culkin stands out.

The Home Alone franchise from the early 90s was a hit movie series which came in time for the Christmas holiday season. Those who have grown up watching these movies would know how nostalgic it would be to watch these movies again today. Culkin, the lead "child" actor gave his followers a trip down the memory lane by using a face mask. He posted a picture of himself wearing a face mask of the screaming scene which was also the poster of the film. He wrote, "Just staying Covid-safe wearing by the flayed skin of my younger self. Don't forget to wear your masks, kids." Little Girl Wears Creepy Mask While Watching TV, Viral Video May Haunt You in Your Sleep Tonight.

Just staying Covid-safe wearing by the flayed skin of my younger self. Don't forget to wear your masks, kids. pic.twitter.com/RBd3X1AayD — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) October 7, 2020

What do you think, creepy or cool? This tweet has already gone viral with over 7 lakh likes and 92,000 plus retweets. Not everyone's impressed with how it looks and have found it creepy. Check some reactions:

i’m sorry but this scary af https://t.co/nQIiGOelkd — emil (@ebissoondharry) October 7, 2020

You look like that kid in that movie about being left alone at home. I can't remember the name, but cool mask bro. https://t.co/gvGuxqmaf3 — ➡️𝕋𝕙𝕚𝕤𝔾𝕦𝕪⬅️ (@DumpTheManChild) October 7, 2020

Fell the difference - no :-) thank you from my kid, he loves your films and he is the same age like you were. pic.twitter.com/I5Ghg84eWV — Sergey (@s_artemiev) October 8, 2020

The horror, the horror 😂 https://t.co/PtLbSw1iTF — Julian Hellishly (@Son_of_Albion) October 7, 2020

Some one wrote this mask alone would be enough as a Halloween costume. But as much as people were creeped out by it, there were some who wanted to get their hands on the exact same mask. People have loved it too. What do you think? The mask gives us the horror, that we have grown up so much! Are you missing watching the Home Alone reruns?

