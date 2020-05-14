Icelandic Artist Ýrúrarí Knits Scary Face Masks With Tongues Sticking Out to Ensure Social Distancing During Pandemic (See Pictures)

Icelandic Artist Ýrúrarí Knits Scary Face Mask With Tongues ([Photo Credits: yrurari Instagram)

Face masks have become the need of the hour in every country. With governments making it mandatory, one cannot leave the house without wearing it. As the popularity of face mask is increasing designers are coming up with face masks in cool designs and shapes to make it look trendy. Some have also been wearing it in colours to match their outfits. In the meanwhile, Ýrúrarí, an Icelandic artist and student has been knitting some scary face masks with tongues, teeth and braces on it to keep people at bay during the times of coronavirus. Well, she seems to be finding innovative ways to follow guidelines of social distancing. Penis Face Mask Is A Thing! Utah Mother Wears NSFW Mask With Tiny Penises Drawn On It To Practise Social Distancing And It Works (See Viral Pictures)

She says that the facemasks are not made using protective clothes that can stop the spread of the virus, but it will surely keep people at bay. Ýrúrarí told Bored Panda, "All of a sudden, my Master’s classes became remote. It was hard to stay focused to begin with, and I also had been working on a show for Design March in Reykjavík but it got delayed." She adds, "I guess this new wearable necessity inspired me. But now Iceland is recovering very well and it looks like everyday life might get a bit more normal in the summer, just without all the tourists, so all the Icelanders are stuck on the island together." Should You Make Toddlers and Babies Wear Face Masks during COVID-19 Pandemic? Here's How to Keep Infants Safe from Coronavirus Outside Home.

Talking about the lockdown, she said that knitting is helping her to "keen sane" in these difficult times. Meanwhile, her masks have become a hit on social media platforms. Pictures of their weird facemasks are being widely shared and were even showcased by Artists4Masks, a British initiative to raise funds for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for medical staff. And it is not just facemasks that she is knitting, her fingers have been busy at making sweaters, gloves and even abstract things on her tops.