Kids can be very funny at times. And while they are young, they are known to be stubborn. So you tell a kid to not do something, they will do it right away and vice versa. And doing unusual stuff does give them some the quirks. Now a Twitter user has posted a video on her feed or her little one wearing a creepy mask as she watches TV. The mask is too scary and the result will freak you out. More so, if you look at it in the night. The mother has shared a short clip of her daughter watching TV with the mask on and it is going viral on social media. Baby Monitor Makes Child Look Spooky, Parent Shares Moment That Gave Fright of Her Life (See Picture).

Twitter user Xiara has posted a video of her daughter wearing the creepiest mask at home. She writes in the caption, she had been asking her to take it off for over three hours but the child doesn't listen. She posted a 10-second clip zooming on the child's creepy face mask and it has gone crazy viral, with over 8 million views in just three days. While some are enjoying it, others have posted how their children too have such similar quirks. People have added a soundtrack to give it more horror feels and others have funny reactions. Ghost of The Dead Returns? Mum Finds Her Deceased Daughter's Spirit Playing Around Her Own Grave in New Mexico, Pics of Spooky Visitor Go Viral.

Watch The Video Here:

Been telling my daughter to take this mask off for over 3 hours 💀 she’s not listening . pic.twitter.com/XAEcZ5SoaN — Xiaraaaaa , (@xiaraaaaa_) August 14, 2020

Check Some Funny Reactions:

Hahaha

me realizing Halloween is cancelled pic.twitter.com/2UBICI1bUB — ☾ ivan ⋆ (@iivanchie) August 15, 2020

Anyone Else Found This Creepy?

My favorite part is when the arms go up pic.twitter.com/6Gb2V33piW — ❤LadyLolita❤🌟Lady With Many Personas🌟 (@_LadyLolita_) August 15, 2020

Some Fun Editing

I’m sorry. I got bored, so I had to. 😂 pic.twitter.com/6gXTgBrFrF — Eunmi☾ (@EunmiLovesU) August 15, 2020

The Background Score The Video Needed

My friend thought this needed music @_AshDenise sooo here we go pic.twitter.com/WrKlg1XfCU — Hokage Heav🌸💜 (@HeavynWdd) August 15, 2020

This Child Wears Spiderman Mask

Reminds me of my brother a few years ago when he wore Spider-Man stuff everyday before school 😂 pic.twitter.com/AYjyUamBjQ — C•lored (@HannahHE579) August 15, 2020

Imagine Running Into This Kid in The Park!

My godson does the same thing💀 😂 pic.twitter.com/nCNz9Uhiv3 — Andy (@ballinandy24) August 15, 2020

Kids Love This Mask?

Have I got the man for her pic.twitter.com/dSMZKE2dC2 — Kenny King Jr (@KennyKing_Jr) August 15, 2020

Hahah

The Trauma is Real

Could you imagine waking up in the middle of the night to see your daughter standing over your bed with that mask on. I would be traumatized. — Anita Mann (@Bussy_Seasoning) August 15, 2020

That last tweet is straight-up nightmare stuff! If the kid roams about wearing this mask at night, it would be terrifying, more than it already looks. From other replies and videos, it seems like kids really love such creepy stuff.

