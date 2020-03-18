Malaysian Couple Has Creative 'COVID-19 Friendly' Wedding Ceremony With Drive-Thru For Guests and Packaged Food (View Pics)

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pexels)

The pandemic of Coronavirus has caused so much panic worldwide with lockdowns implemented in several countries. There are strict orders against mass gatherings and to self-quarantine. Major events and sports tournaments, award functions, movie released have been either postponed or completely cancelled to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Amidst all this, a couple from Malaysia decided to go ahead with their wedding, and ensure it was a "COVID-19 friendly" ceremony. From guests arriving in the drive-thru to being served only packeted food, they ensured there was minimal touch and adequate social distance around them. Pictures from this unique wedding have been shared on Facebook.

Malaysia is one among the worst-hit countries by the pandemic. The government has brought Movement Control Order (MCO) which is like a partial lockdown. No gathering of more than 50 people is allowed but a couple ensured they go ahead with their wedding ceremony. Right from changing the greeting gesture to the food, everything was made "pandemic friendly." They changed the greeting gesture to place hands on one's chest as a sign of respect instead of shaking hands. They made a drive-thru so all the guests arrived and left in their own cars. The food was served in packets, so people did not have to wait around. And they kept a box where they could drop in their gifts for the couple. Pictures from this creative wedding ceremony are shared online. Unique Wedding Photoshoot! Malaysian Couple's Roadside Pictures After Car Breaks Down Go Viral (View Pics).

Check Pics of Malaysian Couple's Wedding Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak:

It was a short ceremony where guests arrived and left in their cars. The couple spoke to the guests from the car windows. Packaged food was handed over to the guests and they made an exit. With the change in the greeting gesture, this couple ensured there was no physical contact whatsoever. The wedding ceremony took two days prior to the orders by the health ministry here. So luckily, the couple was able to go ahead with their ceremony.