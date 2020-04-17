#MeAt20 Trends on Twitter: People Share Throwback Pictures of Themselves When They Were 20!
#MeAt20 Throwback Pics (Photo Credits: @LalehKhalili/ @INeedDirection/ Twitter)

People are staying at home that has seemingly inspired many trends on social media. Every day there is something new on the internet, with netizens making a lot of memes and jokes out of it too. Now, people are sharing how they looked when they were 20. Yes, to what it feels like the millionth day of the coronavirus lockdown in many countries, individuals woke up to discover friends and acquaintances, sharing photos of themselves at age 20. They flood their Twitter timeline with throwback pictures, being in the nostalgia phase of the pandemic, with the hashtag, #MeAt20. Whether You Are Working from Home or Whipping Some Dalgona Coffee, These Hilarious Posts Have Your Back amid Social Distancing. 

Being at 20 years is interesting. A lot of things happens for the first time. It is also when a lot of people are going out on their own. Some are out of their parent’s house, just long enough to start forming a separate identity, but not quite long enough to really know what they are doing. First jobs, crazy decisions, crazier haircuts—being 20 involves all of it and a lot more. So when people saw #MeAt20 trending, none could resist but share throwbacks of how there were at that age. Introvert vs Extrovert Funny Memes Are Here to Stay As Twitterati Chuckles at These Painfully Relatable Jokes Describing Quarantine Life. 

It is not clear as to who started the trend. But Mashable noted that it was Twitter user @202natt asking what people looked like at 20. It was only a matter of very few hours before we reached the throwback phase of quarantine. There are so many throwback pics!

At this time during the quarantine, it is important for all of us to stay positive and engaged. This is not an easy phase, but shall pass soon. It is commendable how netizens are trying every bit to keep each other engaged with hilarious, at times, meaningless, viral challenges only to stay motivated. Happy Quarantine!