Bollywood power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have unintentionally recreated a famous Bollywood scene, much to the amusement of netizens. Alia, who turns 32 on Saturday, March 15, 2025, celebrated her birthday a day early with the media. Accompanied by her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, the stunning Jigra actress looked radiant in an elegant peach kurta set as she cut her birthday cake. However, what caught everyone’s attention was the amusing moment that followed—Alia took the first bite of the cake while Ranbir stood watching, a scene that instantly reminded movie buffs of a similar moment from the 2003 Bollywood film Hungama.

In Hungama, veteran actors Paresh Rawal and Shoma Anand, playing the married couple Radheshyam and Anjali Tiwari, celebrate Anjali’s birthday in a hilariously awkward manner—Anjali cuts the cake and eats it first while her husband looks on. Fans couldn’t help but draw parallels between the two moments, dubbing it a perfect “life imitates art” scenario. The video from Alia’s pre-birthday celebration has since gone viral, delighting social media users and adding another lighthearted moment to Bollywood’s collection of pop culture coincidences.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married on April 14, 2022, in an intimate ceremony at their home, Vastu, in Mumbai. They are parents to a two-year-old daughter named Raha Kapoor, who was born on November 6, 2022. Alia and Ranbir continue to charm fans with their endearing chemistry and unintentional moments of fun.

