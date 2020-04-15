Mere Halat Aise Hai Song Funny TikTok Videos and Memes Go Viral Amid Coronavirus Lockdown and It Will Make You Laugh and Cry Hard!

Mere Halat Aise Hai Funny Memes (Photo Credits: YouTube/Wikimedia Commons)

It is time for “Bored In The House” song by Detroit rapper Curtis Roach to pass on the ‘quarantine anthem’ title to this Indian track. And it is “Aankh Hai Bhari Bhari” from 2002 film Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai (तुम से अच्छा कौन है). A phrase from this hit romantic number has taken TikTok by storm amid nationwide lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus pandemic. It is “Mere Halat Aise Hain Ki Main Kuch Kar Nahin Sakta” that roughly translates to “Such is my condition that I cannot do anything”. Sounds relatable, right? Now, meme-makers and TikTokers are churning out funny memes and hilarious videos on social media. Here is how they do it. Coronavirus Self-Distancing Satire Memes Go Viral and They Are Too Relatable if You Are Isolating Yourselves to Prevent Catching COVID-19.

“Aankh Hai Bhari Bhari” is a hit romantic number sung gorgeously by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik. It is picturised on a little-known actor Nakul Kapoor and Kim Sharma. Now in this song, the actor who plays the role of Arjun seems to be unhappy over something while Kim portraying the character of Bobby is asking him to cheer up and smile. Now Arjun obviously can neither mask his sadness nor be happy chooses to express his misery through his words. And one of the stanzas in this track is “Mere Halat Aise Hain Ki Main Kuch Kar Nahin Sakta”. Now, our creative janta is also using the same phrase to express their situation in lockdown.

We see people craving for outside food, crying over their overgrown hair, playing cricket inside the house or simply feeling locked in their houses. And they make it crazy dramatic by combining it with this song clip. Enjoy some of the funniest TikTok videos and memes that we have curated just for you.

Oh Those Gully Cricket Days!

Chakki Peesing And Peessing

Jhadoo. Pocha. Repeat

Mere Eyebrows Aise Hain, Main Kuch Kar Nahin Sakti

Mere (eyebrows ke) halaat aise hai ke mai kuch kar nahi sakti 😔😔 pic.twitter.com/ODGWQyYz3Z — Memeswalibandi (@Memeswalibandii) April 12, 2020

Tan. Tan. Tandoori Nights

Quarantine Days Be like

Sab logo ke halaat dekhte hue mere halaat bhi kuch aise hote jarhe hai 🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/I2GXY6xBgl — V ( ! ) N C E N T (@VincentBlade__) April 1, 2020

Ghar Baitho India

Sutta? Bidi? Woh Kya Hota Hai

View this post on Instagram #merehalaataisehai #tiktokindia #funnymemesdailyfollow #lockdownindia #lockdown2020 #funny A post shared by chichoray meme (@chichoraymemes) on Mar 28, 2020 at 2:33am PDT

Watch Video of Aankh Hai Bhari Bhari (Duet) Song

You can also enjoy the original song as it remains one of the hits from the early 2000s. If you wish to do something more productive than scrolling your feed for memes, then LatestLY has got you covered. There are articles from organising wardrobe and kitchen to making new recipes. You will also find the best indoor games that you can play with your family in the comfort of your home. Stay Home, Stay Safe.