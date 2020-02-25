Michael Jackson is Alive and Kickin'! Video of Wrestler in Brazil Doing Classic MJ Moves is Amusing The Internet

Michael Jackson wrestler moves (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Michael Jackson may have left the world on June 25, 2009, but looks like he is not resting in peace, but alive and kicking! At least a viral video on the internet will make you believe so. A video of a wrestler from Brazil who very well impersonates the King of Pop is going viral on social media. It is an old video but has come up on Twitter and those who have seen it are mighty impressed. The wrestler is dressed up as Michael Jackson, has the same hairdo and has moves just as swift as MJ. He performs the classic MJ moves, including the moonwalk as the fights off the opponent in the ring. The video has crossed over 8 million views and netizens are definitely amused. Michael Jackson's Twitter Account Wishes Everyone Happy and Healthy New Year, Twitterati Wonders If There's WiFi in Grave (Check Funny Responses).

The video was shared on Twitter by user @ogug8 who wrote the caption, "Apparently Michael Jackson isn't dead he's a wrestler in Brazil". It is a 28-second-long video which compiles the best of this wrestler's moves wherein he, not just floors the opponent but does it in classic MJ style, including the moonwalk. No doubt the skills of this wrestler are amazing and have impressed Twitterati too. The video is going crazy viral. Dancer Performs Crazy MJ Moves in TikTok Videos, Twitterati Unites to Make Him Go Viral.

Check Video of Wrestler Imitating Michael Jackson's Moves:

Apparently Michael Jackson isn't dead he's a wrestler in Brazil pic.twitter.com/BJUDh1sbGT — ogug (@ogug8) February 22, 2020

Isn't he amazing? Check how the netizens reacted to his talent.

Smooth Wrestler

You've been hit by, You're been hit by, A smooth wrestler — Niketshyam Agrawal (@nik8shyam) February 22, 2020

He's Dangerous

This guy must be "dangerous". 😂 — omeiza (@KhabeerTenuche) February 22, 2020

That Moonwalk Tho...

ok the moonwalk into DDT was cool — Team Spooky (@teamspooky) February 22, 2020

The moonwalk DDT😂😂 — SAINt NATIEE. (@Onatiee) February 22, 2020

Just Beat It

Just beat it pic.twitter.com/i2A6SaFX2x — Mariah’s Little Brother (@thee_2x) February 22, 2020

WWE See This

wwe need to sign this guy up — keithy (@442keith) February 22, 2020

The video in question is actually from Las Vegas Future Stars of Wrestling organization. The MJ impersonator is Santana Jackson who not only is a living tribute to the King of Pop but can use the moves brilliantly in a wrestling rink.