"Where there's a will there's a way" you must have heard this old proverb that means that if you are determined enough, nothing is impossible and the most amazing examples of this thought you can see is a video of a dog that is going viral on social media. This dog video is all the Monday motivation inspiration you need to make your day a productive one. In this video, you can see a dog attempting to get across a high wall and after several failed attempts the dog finally succeeds to do so! Yes, sometimes animals can give you the motivation that you need. If you are feeling low this fresh Monday morning, this video will make your day! Video of Flamingos Feeding Their Young One Will Leave You Amazed At Nature's Ways.

The video initially captures all the failed attempts of the dog initially at making it across a high wall. The wall that seems almost impossible to climb, let alone to cross, stands there while the dog doesn't lose hope. The dog can be seen initially hesitating but later, keeps jumping to get across. Finally, it succeeds to get on the other side of the wall. The video does teach us about determination and how we should not lose hope. Check out the video:

Never Give Up. Awesome Video.👍👌 pic.twitter.com/nXKH2g1iYS — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) September 13, 2020

Dogs are not just man's best friend but also such an inspiration! A few months ago, a video of a two-legged dog crossing the road had gone viral. Little did the pup know that it would inspire so many people online! The pooch at first loses its balance, while standing on two legs. But quickly gets up and crosses the road in high spirit. Spectators were surprised too seeing the pooch’s enthusiasm. Moreover, amid the coronavirus pandemic when all essential workers are working hard tirelessly in the time of crisis, in some places, dogs have taken up the role of delivering groceries! Dog owners have trained their pooches to pick up stuff from shops and deliver them to people's homes.

FR, whoever doesn't believe that dogs are better than people, definitely knows nothing! Indeed, dogs are the best thing that could happen to earth. In yet another video, you can see a dog saving a little girl's life. A little girl runs towards the river seems to bring out a ball that had fallen into it, but to make sure the girl was safe, the dog immediately pulled her from behind by holding onto her frock and when she falls slightly on the shore, he runs to get the ball out of the river.

